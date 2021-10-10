Wisconsin dismisses Jalen Berger
Wisconsin dismisses Jalen Berger
@Badger247 - 247 Sports
10/10/21
Join the Community
shares
Jalen Berger is no longer a member of the University of Wisconsin football team. The Badgers announced Sunday that the redshirt freshman tailback has been dismissed just five games into the 2021 season.
Read Full Story on 247sports.com
