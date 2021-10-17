WKU defeats Old Dominion, 43-20, snaps four-game losing streak
WKU defeats Old Dominion, 43-20, snaps four-game losing streak
Mohammad Ahmad - WBKO
10/17/21
The WKU Hilltoppers football team finds its winning ways again, defeating the Old Dominion Monarchs, 43-20, on the road to snap a four-game losing streak.
Read Full Story on wbko.com
