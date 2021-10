Leylah Annie Fernandez's run at the 2021 BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells ended on Tuesday with a 2-6, 6-1, 7-6(4) round-of-32 loss to surging American Shelby Rogers. The players battled for over two-and-a-half hours as each took turns dominating the opening two sets before going right down to the wire in the final frame.