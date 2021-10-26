XFC YoungGuns 4 Main Event pairs Kenny Cross against Jose Martinez
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
From the desk of… Oh, the drama
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
PTO World Rankings: Top spot on the line as Iden and Frodeno collide
High school football: Pine View uses strong defense to get revenge on Snow Canyon in 4A playoffs
Another warm day ahead for Utah
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Toll Brothers Announces New 55+ Active Adult Community in St. George, Utah
Carbon Rides in St. George for State Championships
Drought takes personal toll as Utah farmers lose money, land and cattle
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Carbon Rides in St. George for State Championships
Drought takes personal toll as Utah farmers lose money, land and cattle
Southern Utah lawmaker charged with poaching on private property
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Toll Brothers Announces New 55+ Active Adult Community in St. George, Utah
Carbon Rides in St. George for State Championships
Drought takes personal toll as Utah farmers lose money, land and cattle
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
XFC YoungGuns 4 Main Event pairs Kenny Cross against Jose Martinez
Staff Report - UFC
10/26/21
Join the Community
shares
KennyCross makes his return to the Xtreme Fighting Championships Hexagon against challenger Jose Martinez in the XFC YoungGuns 4 main event
Read Full Story on mymmanews.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
IU's Mullen optimistic about returning for Maryland
Midland police debunk migrant housing rumor
Warren police arrest accused shooter in botched drug deal
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL