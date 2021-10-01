Zuckett, Shingleton, Delahanty, Reis named Stark County Cross Country Runners of the Week
Zuckett, Shingleton, Delahanty, Reis named Stark County Cross Country Runners of the Week
Mike Popovich, Canton Repository - The Independent
10/1/21
Join the Community
shares
Elliot Zuckett, Connor Shingleton, Sierra Delahanty and Allison Ries will compete in Saturday's Stark County Cross Country Championships at GlenOak.
Read Full Story on cantonrep.com
