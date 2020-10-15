From the weird to the creepy and the unexplainable to the bizarre, people back in the day didn't joke around.

Step right up to see all things downright strange! People were certainly inventive, if not slightly creepy, in the yesteryears. What they lacked in resources, they really made up for in dark imagination and overall weirdness when it came to costumes.

Halloween costumes are nothing new. Early references of the practice go back to Scotland in the 1500s, but it's likely a much older tradition. It was thought that the souls of the dead roam the earth at this time, around the time of the Celtic festival Samhain (and others). People dressed up to either protect themselves from the spooky supernatural that roamed in the night, or to "guise," which was to go door to door asking for food and gifts. Interestingly, we didn't really start using the phrase "trick-or-treat" here in America well into the 1930s or 1940s.

And some of these costumes are definitely more of a "'trick" than a "treat"! If you are still looking for your Halloween get-up, why not try out some of these hair-raisers and headscratchers. You most certainly will be the only one wearing it at the party.

Just chillin' with my gnomies.



Courtesy of Imgur

I only have eyes for you.



Courtesy of Vintage Everyday

Thanks for the offer, but I'm good.



Courtesy of All Things Interesting

The ultimate group costume.



Courtesy of teamjimmyjoe.com

This kid is having The. Worst. Day.



Courtesy of All Things Interesting

To the Batmobile!



Courtesy of Imgur

Okaaaaaaaay.



Courtesy of All Things Interesting

Earl, where'd all the tape go?



Courtesy of Mashable

Buzz, buzz. Just a bee looking for his flower.



Courtesy of Vintage Everyday

Oh man, who invited the aardvarks ... er ... weasels ... er ... wtf?



Courtesy of Imgur

Nope.



Courtesy of Imgur

Polly want ... some eyeholes?



Courtesy of boredpanda.com

I'm pretty sure this is photoshopped, but it's creepy as hell, and I wanted to share the nightmare.



Courtesy of Bored Panda

Which vintage Halloween costume is your favorite? (Or which one scared the living daylights outta you?) Would you wear any of these costumes? Share your thoughts in the comments below! And Happy Halloween!