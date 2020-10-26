[{"carousel_id":"Gallery_a420aafb-649c-4929-81d5-6dddd9f5e5e8","img_src":"https://s3.amazonaws.com/ocn-media/024d33d3-b021-4ac7-8057-74fa0ea0d35d.jpg","caption":""},{"carousel_id":"Gallery_a420aafb-649c-4929-81d5-6dddd9f5e5e8","img_src":"https://s3.amazonaws.com/ocn-media/ad6464d2-b068-4a0a-8973-cca846fc57f3.jpg","caption":""},{"carousel_id":"Gallery_f29dad8a-bba6-434a-9548-e8685e4af65f","img_src":"https://s3.amazonaws.com/ocn-media/0ca69eb0-e6a2-4e57-958f-f571831f7e9e.jpg","caption":""},{"carousel_id":"Gallery_f29dad8a-bba6-434a-9548-e8685e4af65f","img_src":"https://s3.amazonaws.com/ocn-media/3289b493-d495-4071-9b80-6199065e0c2f.jpg","caption":""},{"carousel_id":"Gallery_0e2d2ce4-9973-4de1-9b3e-461658baffd3","img_src":"https://s3.amazonaws.com/ocn-media/16713596-60f9-4493-b1e1-250e708826e1.jpg","caption":""},{"carousel_id":"Gallery_0e2d2ce4-9973-4de1-9b3e-461658baffd3","img_src":"https://s3.amazonaws.com/ocn-media/46873ccb-d942-463f-94f6-dbdde9a639f4.jpg","caption":""},{"carousel_id":"Gallery_884e058d-8afc-4c06-ac99-7b42506eccc6","img_src":"https://s3.amazonaws.com/ocn-media/2dd6818a-9f60-4752-ab74-687e1d47d253.jpg","caption":""},{"carousel_id":"Gallery_884e058d-8afc-4c06-ac99-7b42506eccc6","img_src":"https://s3.amazonaws.com/ocn-media/67a2391b-e9a1-46ec-aa1b-77a75000940c.jpg","caption":""}]
4 Last-Minute Beauty Makeup Looks for Halloween
Bride of Frankenstein, Courtesy of Rex Features
Get in the spooky spirit with these Halloween looks!
With some help from Sherwood Designs, we were able to transform from ordinary mortals to beautiful haunted spirits.
You can check out each of the Halloween makeup looks below, and hopefully, you'll feel inspired as you put the final touches on your costume. Happy haunting!
Galaxy of Stars
Products used:
- Bright glitter eyeshadow in pink, blue, and purple
- Black eyeliner
- Glitter eyeliner
- Pink Mascara
- Purple (liquid) lipstick
- Pink lipstick
Blushing Bride of Frankenstein
Products used:
- Green, red, and cool brown eyeshadow
- Matte black eyeshadow
- Black eyeliner
- White/pale foundation
- White hair color
- Silver metallic eyeshadow (liquid) for screws
An Ethereal Mermaid
Products used:
- Body glitter
- Glitter eyeshadow in various colors
- Mesh wig cap
- Cream eyeshadow for scale base
- Pale lipstick
- Mascara in black and pink
Skull and Crossbones
Products used:
- Matte black eyeshadow
- Contour pallet in warm brown tones
- Black eyeliner for details
- Concealer
- Foundation
What/who will you be dressing up as this Halloween? Share photos of your costume with us in the comments below.
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES