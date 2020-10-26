Get in the spooky spirit with these Halloween looks!

With some help from Sherwood Designs, we were able to transform from ordinary mortals to beautiful haunted spirits.

You can check out each of the Halloween makeup looks below, and hopefully, you'll feel inspired as you put the final touches on your costume. Happy haunting!

Galaxy of Stars

Products used:

Bright glitter eyeshadow in pink, blue, and purple

Black eyeliner

Glitter eyeliner

Pink Mascara

Purple (liquid) lipstick

Pink lipstick

Blushing Bride of Frankenstein

Products used:

Green, red, and cool brown eyeshadow

Matte black eyeshadow

Black eyeliner

White/pale foundation

White hair color

Silver metallic eyeshadow (liquid) for screws

An Ethereal Mermaid

Products used:

Body glitter

Glitter eyeshadow in various colors

Mesh wig cap

Cream eyeshadow for scale base

Pale lipstick

Mascara in black and pink

Skull and Crossbones

Products used:

Matte black eyeshadow

Contour pallet in warm brown tones

Black eyeliner for details

Concealer

Foundation

What/who will you be dressing up as this Halloween? Share photos of your costume with us in the comments below.