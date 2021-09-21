Let's get real. Amazon's original series "LuLaRich" dives headfirst into the LuLaRoe phenomenon by ripping back the curtain and tossing it out–curtain rod and all.

Five years ago, you couldn't go two clicks without seeing a Facebook post about a LuLaRoe party. This self-proclaimed multi-level marketing company revolves around a simple concept: selling colorful clothing out of the comfort of your own home. Everyone and their mother was snapping up LLR's trademark "butter-soft" leggings and going crazy tracking down the favorite prints du jour (Editor's note: this is all-too-true; speaking from experience!).

Fast forward to 2021 and the company is dealing with multiple lawsuits and a social media nightmare. This all makes great content for this four-episode series. Through a clever mixture of traditional interviews and creepy video vignettes, you learn the back story behind the polyester phenom that took the country by storm. Sadly, this is accomplished through real-world examples of people who got caught up in the hype.

By episode 2, you're starting to realize just how deep the mysteries run and by episode 4, you'll be ready to set a match to your LuLaRoe leggings. (I'd be lying if I said I didn't have any of my own.)

Social media is gleefully abuzz with tweets about this Amazon original series, both from customers and former sellers. Some of the best posts, however, come from people just chomping at the bit to troll the company and its founders.

 

Whether you own any LuLaRoe clothing or not, you're going to want to check out LuLaRich. It's bound to be water-cooler fodder for quite a while. The series is currently available to stream on Amazon Prime Video. Be careful once you start it though—it's very easy to binge!

Will you be watching LuLaRich? Let us know your thoughts on LuLaRoe in the comments.