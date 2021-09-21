Let's get real. Amazon's original series "LuLaRich" dives headfirst into the LuLaRoe phenomenon by ripping back the curtain and tossing it out–curtain rod and all.

Five years ago, you couldn't go two clicks without seeing a Facebook post about a LuLaRoe party. This self-proclaimed multi-level marketing company revolves around a simple concept: selling colorful clothing out of the comfort of your own home. Everyone and their mother was snapping up LLR's trademark "butter-soft" leggings and going crazy tracking down the favorite prints du jour (Editor's note: this is all-too-true; speaking from experience!).

Still in utter disbelief that a single person bought these leggings, I don’t care if they felt like butter. #LuLaRich pic.twitter.com/GKKiG51kcm — Sophie Vershbow (@svershbow) September 12, 2021

Fast forward to 2021 and the company is dealing with multiple lawsuits and a social media nightmare. This all makes great content for this four-episode series. Through a clever mixture of traditional interviews and creepy video vignettes, you learn the back story behind the polyester phenom that took the country by storm. Sadly, this is accomplished through real-world examples of people who got caught up in the hype.

I’m watching the LulaRich show on Amazon and lol on this diagram of a “Multi-level Marketing Company”



Subtle. pic.twitter.com/E1K0lpO8N7 — Mx. D. E. Anderson (@diannaeanderson) September 11, 2021

By episode 2, you're starting to realize just how deep the mysteries run and by episode 4, you'll be ready to set a match to your LuLaRoe leggings. (I'd be lying if I said I didn't have any of my own.)

One of the most striking things I’ve noticed watching LuLaRich is how different DeAnne acts while being interviewed versus being deposed. Really shows you how much of an “act” a lot of this MLM stuff is. pic.twitter.com/HIYUnQVvFO — The Antibot (@theantibot) September 11, 2021

Social media is gleefully abuzz with tweets about this Amazon original series, both from customers and former sellers. Some of the best posts, however, come from people just chomping at the bit to troll the company and its founders.

Someone please find LaShae and Derryl’s Venmo accounts so I can send them money to go buy a drink after watching this absolute dumpster fire of a company swindle them for the last 4 hours. #LuLaRich #PyramidScheme #LuLaRoe pic.twitter.com/LBPrOBFI2O — Meredith (@Mlovin1) September 13, 2021

If someone can make millions and start a cult based on these clothes, you too can achieve your dreams. #LuLaRich #lularoe pic.twitter.com/nVk5IW8lmd — Kim (@thekimcam) September 13, 2021

#lularich has everything… brothers & sisters marrying each other, Mormons, pyramid schemes, Mario Lopez, Kelly Clarkson,Katy Perry, Star Trek, Mexican plastic surgery, pot farms…. pic.twitter.com/2XN6wN7HPn — CoCa | Get Vaccinated | Wear a Mask | BLM (@CoCavallo) September 18, 2021

Whether you own any LuLaRoe clothing or not, you're going to want to check out LuLaRich. It's bound to be water-cooler fodder for quite a while. The series is currently available to stream on Amazon Prime Video. Be careful once you start it though—it's very easy to binge!

Will you be watching LuLaRich? Let us know your thoughts on LuLaRoe in the comments.