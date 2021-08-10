Shop limited-edition pieces from Sandy Liang, Rachel Comey, Nili Lotan, and Victor Glemaud

To wear designer clothes seems like a total fantasy for most people. But what if we told you the runway was in reach–specifically at your local Target?

Just in time for upgrading your fall wardrobe, Target is launching its Fall Designer Collection. On Monday, the company revealed pieces from Sandy Liang, Rachel Comey, Nili Lotan, and Victor Glemaud that will arrive in September on Target's website and select stores around the country.

Rachel Comey

According to Target, the collection "represents each designer's signature aesthetic" with over 180 items covering clothing, shoes, and accessories. Shoppers can enjoy an inclusive size range (XXS to 4X!) and in typical Target fashion, the line won't break the bank–everything is under $100, with some price tags as low as $15.

“This fall, we’re building upon that legacy and bringing together four dynamic and highly regarded designers to introduce a collection of inclusive, on-trend and timeless fashion staples to re-energize guests’ wardrobes for the season," Target's executive vice president and chief merchandising officer Jill Sando said in a statement.

Sandy Liang

No one has popularized the designer collab more than Target. Their partnerships over the years with Rodarte, Missoni, and 3.1 Philip Lim, as well as lifestyle brands like Lily Pulitzer and Vineyard Vines, have become highly anticipated events that sell out at lightning speed (Lily Pulitzer infamously sold out within minutes of its launch). In addition to apparel, collections have also featured household objects, furniture, kitchenware, and items for kids. Last year, they celebrated their 20th anniversary by bringing back select pieces from past collections.

Nili Lotan

So what exactly is going to be in this collection? Not much is known yet besides a few details (leather blouses and smock dresses) but we're sure it'll be fabulous! There's even a lookbook on the way so you'll be able to sneak a peek before it drops. In the meantime, you can read about the designers here.

Shopping on a budget has never looked so good, and the fact that we can shop Saks Fifth Avenue style while grabbing dish detergent proves it. We'll be anxiously counting down the days!

**All photos courtesy of Target (Instagram)

