All you need to learn how to crochet is yarn, a crochet hook, and a willingness to try.

This textile art is one of the easiest to pick up and before you know it, you'll be making all sorts of crafts. Here are three easy steps to learning how to crochet.

Step 1: Get your supplies.

Start with a cheap, medium-weight yarn that isn't too thick or too thin. Red Heart is a good economy brand of acrylic yarn that can be washed and dried with a regular load of laundry.

You want to be able to see every loop and stitch, so get a lighter color for your first project. Each yarn label will come with specific instructions on what type of crochet hook or knitting needle to use. Aluminum crochet hooks are just a couple of dollars, so this is a very cheap hobby to take on.



Courtesy of Pexels

Step 2: Watch a video.

You can learn how to crochet from your grandma or a book, but I find that watching a YouTube video is by far the easiest method. You can pause it, replay it, and watch it over and over again if you need to. Here's one of my favorite crafters who has a whole series of crocheting videos:

Step 3: Practice, practice, practice!

There's a reason why people have tons of crocheted potholders and placemats. When you first start, rectangles are the easiest things to master. Once you've got the simple techniques down, though, you can learn how to follow patterns and create things like doilies and afghans. Practice makes perfect!



Courtesy of Intervweave

When you feel comfortable, start looking at websites like Ravelry to learn more complex patterns. You'll be making scarves, blankets, and hats in no time!

Are you excited to get started on crochet projects? What are you looking forward to learning how to make? Let us know in the comments!