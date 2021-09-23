These inflatable Halloween costumes are absolutely hysterical, and we want ALL of them!

If you're looking for a fun and unique Halloween costume, look no further. This year, we're all about the inflatable costume. And why wouldn't we be? They're hysterical.

We love the fact that the inflatable costumes are actually really simple. All you've got to do is step inside, turn the switch on, and voila! You're all set. To help you narrow down your choices—and trust us, there are a ton of inflatable costumes to choose from—we've collected some of our favorites! Here are the best inflatable Halloween costumes in 2021:

Tube Dancer Inflatable



Price: $39.95+

Riding a T-Rex Inflatable



Price: $29.09

Unicorn Inflatable



Price: $46.95

Skeleton Dinosaur Inflatable



Price: $48.99

Handstand Clown Inflatable



Price: $37.99

Grim Reaper Inflatable



Price: $32.99

What are you dressing up as for Halloween? Are there other funny inflatable costumes we missed on our list? Comment below. Happy Halloween!

*Please note that Our Community Now is a member of the Amazon Affiliate program and may earn an affiliate commission from the links on this list.