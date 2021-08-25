No trip to Bedrock necessary.

You can now match your makeup to the colors, shades, and scents of your favorite cereal. British-based makeup and skincare brand Revolution Beauty has partnered with Warner Bros. Consumer Products to create a fun and fruity (and chocolatey) cereal-inspired makeup palette.

Dubbed the I Heart Revolution x Pebbles Makeup Collection, the blendable and highly pigmented colors are based on Fruity Pebbles and Cocoa Pebbles cereals (which in turn are based on the popular Flintstones animated TV show). Pick a fruity or chocolaty color palette (or go with both).

Fruity Pebbles Collection

The Fruity Pebbles eyeshadow collection includes 18 fruit-scented shades of bright yellow, pink, purple, and rainbow colors with names such as Yabba Dabba Do (metallic emerald green), Fruity (matte red), and Pebbles (matte lime green).

Other products in the PEBBLES collection include a rainbow highlighter, a brush kit, and lip oils in four shades (Dino Grape, Fred Berry, Wilma Cherry, and Pebbles Lemon-Lime). Non-makeup products include a small and large cosmetic bag, a headband, body butter, and bath crystals. All come in fun packaging designed to replicate the iconic cereal boxes.

Cocoa Pebbles Collection

The Cocoa Pebbles eyeshadow palette features 18 chocolate scented colors in dark and warm tones. Eyeshadow colors include Snack (rose gold), Cocoa (bronze), and Rice (champagne-colored). Other products include a highlighter palette, a brush kit, a headband, bath crystals, and lip oils (Bamm-Bamm, Hoppy, Betty, and Barney).

Both eyeshadow palettes have a handy mirror. There are 22 products in the whole collection. Products range from $8 to $22.

The I Heart Revolution x PEBBLES collection is available at ULTA Beauty stores, ULTA.com, and RevolutionBeauty.com.

In a press release, Leah Broeders, Head of Licensing for Post Consumer Brands, said, "The PEBBLES™ brand is all about being a catalyst for creativity and encouraging individual expression in kids and kids-at-heart. Our collaboration with Revolution Beauty was a natural fit that gives our fans an exciting new way to experience the vibrancy and playfulness of Fruity PEBBLES™ and Cocoa PEBBLES™ cereals. We're thrilled to see this fun collection come to life as we continue to celebrate PEBBLES™ 50th birthday this year by giving our fans more ways to experience the brand beyond the breakfast bowl."

While PEBBLES cereal is celebrating the big 5-0, the cartoon it’s based on is about a decade older (not prehistoric by any means). The Flintstones created by Hanna-Barbera was the first animated prime-time show. It aired from 1960 to 1966. PEBBLES cereal was the first brand ever created around a character. The cereal launched in 1971 and has been a favorite of kids of all ages ever since.

The PEBBLES makeup collection isn’t the first time a major brand or television show has partnered with Revolution Beauty. Other collaborations include Disney Princesses, Bratz, The Nightmare Before Christmas, and YouTube influencers such as Soph, Rachel Leary, and Tammi. There's even a Friends collection with palettes titled: "We Were on a Break," "I'll Be There For You," and "He's Her Lobster." Could that BE any cuter?

Are you Team Fruity or Team Cocoa? Are you planning to purchase your favorite color palette? Let us know in the comments.