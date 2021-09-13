Most of the memes are about Kim Kardashian's all-black look ...

The 2021 Met Gala took place this past Monday, with stars and celebrities hitting the red carpet with an array of ... unique looks and outfits.

This year's theme, "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion," did not disappoint, and plenty of memes of the celebrities' looks have taken the internet by storm. Let's dive in!!

me ready to judge the met gala looks in my ugly pajamas#MetGala2021 #MetGala pic.twitter.com/dH9Fa7zeUA — e☽ watching the haunting (@celestialele) September 13, 2021

Here's a round-up of some of our favorite memes and tweets from one of fashion's biggest nights:

Lil Nas X is giving me C-3PO and I'm here for it. #metgala pic.twitter.com/F2qhUFDiKd — Branden Lee (@urbanzosf) September 13, 2021

me and my anxiety chillin tf together pic.twitter.com/o9r1XmGddW — Riccardo Elle (@Riccardo_Elle) September 14, 2021

I love all animals but this “horse girl” look from Kim Petras is gonna be a no from me. #MetGala pic.twitter.com/3iEFVJdBbF — SΞAN (@Seanlofficial) September 13, 2021

every masterpiece has its own copy pic.twitter.com/45cNXmbWtL — zomato (@zomato) September 14, 2021

I CANT BE THE ONLY ONE THINKING THIS. #MetGala pic.twitter.com/b2uyd4Qyxs — aloe vera ✡︎ (@aloethereluv) September 13, 2021

evan mock wearing rubber man (2011) by designer ryan murphy #MetGala pic.twitter.com/5a7U1PzTaW — sara (@Iaurasdern) September 13, 2021

ok but why does asap rocky look like captain crunch 😭 #MetGala pic.twitter.com/sRHLHYag6w — welcome to clown town (@dykedotorg) September 14, 2021