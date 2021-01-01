Actually, we really just have one pressing question: whyyyyyy?

This is not ever something I thought I'd write about, but well, here we are. If you're in the market for a Halloween costume, we beg of you, get any other costume besides this one. We've recently found out that there's a "sexy Bernie Sanders" costume made available for Halloween this year, and we wish we were joking. Unfortunately for everyone, it's a very real thing.

Dolls Kill, an online fashion retailer, is the mastermind behind the costume—and man, all we want to know is, whyyyy?

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The costume is based on the meme'd image of Bernie from Inauguration Day (you know the one!). Dubbed the "Once Again Asking" set, it retails for $85 and includes a Polyester-blend grey coat, mittens, and a face mask (folding chair not included).

Honestly, if you're gonna down this route—or at least a non-sexy version—for your Halloween costume, you might as well save some money, right? 'Cause $85 for items you can easily find on Amazon is not worth it, if you ask me, especially if you already have half these items at home!

DIY Bernie Sanders Costume:

If you want a pair of the infamous mittens, you can always buy some from the teacher who made them specifically for Bernie. You can also buy a bobblehead, sweatshirt, and even a Christmas ornament of the Bernie meme.

