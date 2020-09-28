Dressing up for Halloween is great if you're creative, but it can be a daunting challenge if you're not exactly a "Pinterest expert". Consider these ugly Halloween sweaters your get-out-of-jail-free card if you're heading out this year.

There's little worse than making last-minute plans for a Halloween party when you weren't planning on dressing up. Always be prepared by having an ugly Halloween sweater on hand! Laugh about how tacky it is as you secretly bask in its snuggly warmth when you pair it with boots, tights, and plain black pants or a skirt. Forget being a sexy nurse, and go for comfort this year.

You don't need the spirits to tell you that this is a timeless look. Dazzle your friends with this uncanny replica of a classic ouija board. Bonus: you can point to the "goodbye" lettering if you're stuck in a particularly tedious conversation and need to make a quick getaway.

There's nothing more majestic than a snarling werewolf against a moonlit night sky, and this top-of-the-line acrylic blend sweater will make you the envy of any party. You could even accessorize it with a wolf-ear headband or a patch of fur peeking out from under your sleeve!

It's impossible to create a convincing Freddy Krueger costume without some of the basic pieces. Not just any old striped red sweater will do; this is the exact color combo for that authentic nightmare-inducing look. (Glove and hat not included.)

You can't go wrong with a black cat on Halloween. This loud sweater is family-friendly and just waiting for you to accessorize it. Bling it out with some light-up earrings and you're good to go!

**All of the photos in this article are courtesy of HalloweenCostumes.com.

