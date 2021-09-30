13th annual Harvestfest at Prairie Loft set for Sunday
.
13th annual Harvestfest at Prairie Loft set for Sunday
- Grand Island Independent
9/30/21
Prairie Loft of Hastings will host its 13th annual Harvestfest from 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday at 4705 DLD Road, west of Hastings.
