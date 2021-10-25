2020 and 2021 Graduates Recognized at Weekend Celebration
2020 and 2021 Graduates Recognized at Weekend Celebration
Kevin - Rutgers University
10/25/21
Rutgers-University New Brunswick and Rutgers Biomedical and Health Sciences celebrated their 2020 and 2021 graduates during an extended weekend of tradition and ceremony.
Read Full Story on rutgers.edu
