3 indicted in 2010 Clarksville home invasion served time for crimes against same victim
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Demon Deacons’ Forbes looks for fresh start in 2nd season
Finnigan’s Wake in Winston-Salem closing after 15 years
Winston-Salem ice cream shop owner claims mistaken identity in arrest
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Pandemic babies: how are they developing in a world upended by COVID?
Is North Carolina holding some cash for you? Check state website to find out.
Bus drivers will not strike, Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools says after meeting with drivers
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Business Milestones
Pandemic babies: how are they developing in a world upended by COVID?
North Carolina Tax Preparer Sentenced for False Returns
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
New flagship store for Longhorn fanatics to open at UT’s Moody Center
Volunteers in Winston-Salem raising money for pet oxygen masks
Catawba County Schools archery programs expand
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
3 indicted in 2010 Clarksville home invasion served time for crimes against same victim
Alexis Clark, The Leaf-Chronicle - The Leaf-Chronicle
10/22/21
Join the Community
shares
Clarksville Police detectives have arrested three men on charges related to a 2010 home invasion and attempted robbery that left one man dead.
Read Full Story on theleafchronicle.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Roundup: CHS rolls; Kenwood sets record in Week 10 of TSSAA high school football action
La Vergne-Smyrna Housing Market Still Hot
Knox News tops East Tennessee Society of Professional Journalists awards
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL