5 Shot Outside High School Football Game at Ladd-Peebles Stadium
5 Shot Outside High School Football Game at Ladd-Peebles Stadium
Amy Rock - Campus Safety Magazine
10/18/21
This is the second shooting in just over two years during a high school football game at Ladd-Peebles Stadium in Mobile, Alabama.
Read Full Story on campussafetymagazine.com
