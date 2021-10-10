5 takeaways from Texas Tech's 52-31 loss to TCU
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Hartford Marathon returns with thousands running, cheering, and celebrating
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Chamber happenings: Palace’s economic impact worth applauding
How much immunity does a prior COVID-19 infection give, and why isn't it considered with vaccine mandates?
Men lost at sea for 29 days said they 'enjoyed the break' from COVID-19 news
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Fire-ravaged Greek island of Evia hit by floods, mudslides
Hartford Marathon returns with thousands running, cheering, and celebrating
How much immunity does a prior COVID-19 infection give, and why isn't it considered with vaccine mandates?
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
UConn football remains winless with loss to UMass, which ends its own 16-game losing streak
Taliban say they won’t work with US to contain Islamic State
Thousands of Runners Participate in This Year's Hartford Marathon
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
5 takeaways from Texas Tech's 52-31 loss to TCU
Don Williams, Lubbock Avalanche-Journal - Lubbock Avalanche-Journal on MSN.com
10/10/21
Join the Community
shares
Red Raiders' run defense was exposed for the 2nd time in 3 weeks, and it cost them a chance to become bowl eligible within the season's first 7 games
Read Full Story on lubbockonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
6 Amazing Pumpkin-Carving Ideas for Every Skill Level
The Definitive Ranking of the Best Halloween Episodes of 'The Office'
What Does Domestic Violence Actually Look Like?
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL