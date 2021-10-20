Here's an ever-growing list of places to collect candy before Halloween!

Halloween is nearly here, and that means it's almost candy time! If you're looking for family-friendly Halloween events to do with the kiddos this year, look no further. Below is a list of the places around the Denver area where your little ones can collect their hard-earned candy, and eat it too—all before Halloween!

Is there an event we're missing? Email us at [email protected].

Trick-or-Treat Events on Saturday, October 23

Treat Street

The Arapahoe County Scaregrounds will host a day of safe trick-or-treating and spooktacular family fun from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event features games, a petting farm, a "Thriller" dance performance, a costume contest, and so much more. It costs $5 per person, but kids 2 and under are free. But, if you wear your Halloween costume, you can also get in for free.

Fall Festival + Pumpkin Patch

While the Fall Festival + Pumpkin Patch at Southlands isn't necessarily a trick-or-treat event, guests will still be able to get a free bag of candy starting at 10 a.m. at Guest Services at the Clock Tower. Enjoy a craft and food market, as well as pumpkins for $3, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Trick or Treat Street

Businesses along Castle Pines Parkway and through the Village at Castle Pines will be handing out candy from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and Village Shops at Happy Canyon and Santa Fe.

Spooktacular

Castle Rock's 2021 Spooktacular starts at 1 p.m. at Philip S. Miller Park. Activities include games, prizes, food, and candy. The free event is held outdoors and family-friendly costumes are encouraged, but not required.

Trick-or-Treat Events on Thursday, October 28

Trunk or Treat at Goldfish Swim School

Goldfish Swim School in Aurora will host a free Trunk or Treat party from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

BOOnion Station: Trick-or-Treat Parade

Denver's Union Station will host its annual trick-or-treat parade with balloon artists, face-paint artists, live entertainment, and more. Plus, prizes will be awarded for best individual costume and best group/family costume.

Trick-or-Treat Events on Friday, October 29

Trick-or-Treat Street

From 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., bring your little monsters and ghouls to Olde Town Arvada for the free trick-or-treat event.

Downtown Aquarium Halloween Fest

The Downtown Aquarium is calling all monsters to come enjoy a fun-filled Halloween Fest, October 29–31, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Enjoy a day of games, prizes, costume contests, activities, and trick-or-treating throughout the aquarium.

Halloween Safe Night

The Firestone Police Department hosts its annual Halloween Safe Night from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Firestone Regional Sports Complex. It will feature a trunk-or-treat line, obstacle courses, train rides, safety handouts, food trucks, and more.

BOO-rific Bash & Splash

Foothills Park & Recreation District’s BOO-rific Bash & Splash runs from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Dress in full costume and go trick-or-treat among community business tables. Swimming in the Ridge Pools is also included.

Trick-or-Treat Events on Saturday, October 30

Tennyson Street Fall Fest

The 6th annual Tennyson Street Fall Fest on Tennyson Street features food, a pet parade costume contest, and trick-or-treating.

Trick or Treat Street

The 42nd annual Halloween Parade & Trick or Treat Street begins at 10 a.m. with a parade starting at Longmont's Roosevelt Park. Dress in Halloween costumes, march on Main Street, and visit downtown merchants.

Trick o' Treat on Mainstreet

Trick o' Treat on Mainstreet is back. From 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., local businesses in Downtown Parker will line the street providing a fun and safe place for kids of all ages to trick-or-treat.

Trick-or-Treat Events on Sunday, October 31

Munchkin Masquerade 2021

Downtown Boulder's Munchkin Masquerade returns. From 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., children 10 and under can stop by Treat Stops throughout the downtown Pearl Street district.

OCC Trick or Treat Street

Old Colorado City will host its annual trick-or-treating event from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Participating businesses will be indicated by orange balloons.

Halloween Walk

Bring your little creatures dressed in their best outfits to Evergreen's annual Halloween Walk. Candy is bought and given out by all of the participating downtown businesses for your family enjoyment from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Spooktacular Halloween

The Spooktacular Halloween at The Promenade Shops at Centerra takes place from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. between Rock Bottom and Best Buy. The first 1,000 kids dressed in costumes can get a free goody bag filled with candy and take-home activities.

What are you and your family doing to celebrate Halloween? Any fun trick-or-treat events in Denver we missed? Comment below.