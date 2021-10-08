AARP welcomes first outdoor fitness park in West Virginia
AARP welcomes first outdoor fitness park in West Virginia
Carrie Hodousek - West Virginia MetroNews
10/8/21
The first outdoor fitness park is now open in West Virginia. AARP West Virginia unveiled the space Friday at Charleston's East End Communit
