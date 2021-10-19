Activists Sleep Outside Kyrsten Sinema's Office Demanding Action on Climate Change
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
Which Tennessee quarterback will start against Alabama? Josh Heupel updates Hendon Hooker's status
Burlington, VT Eyes Potential New Waste Drop-Off Center
Vermont Electric is helping power the state with a low-code app building platform
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Drinkworks Expands Suite of Appliances with Launch of New Home Bar Classic
Don Keelan: How about one comprehensive report on policing in Vermont?
Soon to be brides still facing COVID-19 challenges
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Burlington votes to raise officer cap
Clever ways Vermonters are keeping trick-or-treaters safe from COVID this Halloween
In Vermont, mud season comes early
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Police searching for husband of young NH woman who family says vanished following argument in Vermont
NRC officials say leaking casks would be responsibility of NorthStar
Gov. Scott extends Vermont's emergency motel housing for homeless to Dec. 31
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Vermont fall foliage: Take this leaf-peeping tour through the state's southern landscape
High school in Vermont puts on homecoming drag show
Killington World Cup, Brattleboro ski jump to return after pandemic pause
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Activists Sleep Outside Kyrsten Sinema's Office Demanding Action on Climate Change
Alexandra Hutzler - Newsweek
10/19/21
Join the Community
shares
"I'm here to fight for the biggest public investment in America since The New Deal. No climate. No deal," said Jake Stoner, member of Sunrise Movement Tempe.
Read Full Story on newsweek.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Arizona officials cite highs, lows that will be Colin Powell's legacy
FanDuel Arizona Sportsbook Gives 75-1 Odds Boost on Suns to Win
Arizona's latest abortion law could increase maternal mortality and child abuse
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL