Aggies shotgun sports take aim at Brainard
Aggies shotgun sports take aim at Brainard
NCTA News - North Platte Telegraph
10/10/21
The Aggies of the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture traveled to Brainard for a weekend sporting clays match hosted by Concordia University Nebraska.
