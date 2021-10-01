Airport art exhibit highlights Coastal Georgia
Airport art exhibit highlights Coastal Georgia
Kyle Jordan - WTOC-TV
10/1/21
Artwork highlighting the 100 miles of Georgia coastline are now being highlighted all over the Savannah-Hilton Head International Airport.
