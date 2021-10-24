Angelo State teams take 10th, 14th at LSC cross country meet
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
Female Crewmember Dies On New Mexico Set Of Alec Baldwin Film ‘Rust’
Airman convicted of kidnapping, killing Farmington woman in 2020
Lewis Sarasy
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Prep soccer roundup: Atrisco boys gets big win as regular season concludes
Owners of New Mexico radio stations are ready to sign off
Hallmark’s ‘Countdown to Christmas’ Schedule: Here’s When All 41 Movies Premiere
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Influencer, 25, killed in crossfire during Mexico gun battle between brutal Jalisco New Generation Cartel and rival
Hawaii retires Colt Brennan’s No. 15 at halftime, then beats New Mexico State in front of home crowd
Firework set off in Carlsbad COACH store during robbery
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Police locate stolen band equipment belonging to Las Cruces High, other schools step up to help them perform
Las Cruces High band performs at show following theft of equipment; some stolen items recovered
Influencer, 25, killed in crossfire during Mexico gun battle between brutal Jalisco New Generation Cartel and rival
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Las Cruces High band performs at show following theft of equipment; some stolen items recovered
Mayor Janway: Here's the latest happening in Carlsbad
Hawaii retires Colt Brennan’s No. 15 at halftime, then beats New Mexico State in front of home crowd
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Angelo State teams take 10th, 14th at LSC cross country meet
Charles Bryce - San Angelo Standard-Times on MSN.com
10/24/21
Join the Community
shares
The Angelo State University women's cross country team placed 10th and the men were 14th Saturday at the LSC Championships in Lawton, Oklahoma.
Read Full Story on gosanangelo.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
'Nonbinary' Oklahoma lawmaker complains after governor says 'there's no such thing'
AP Top 25 poll: Alabama jumps Oklahoma for No. 3 spot, Oregon rises in college football rankings
Alabama Crimson Tide jump past Oklahoma Sooners to No. 3 in AP Top 25 college football poll
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL