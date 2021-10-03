Army Veteran, 98, honored on POW/MIA Day
Army Veteran, 98, honored on POW/MIA Day
VAntagePoint Contributor - United States Department of Veterans Affairs
10/3/21
Gulf Coast VA honors Dayton Shell, held as a POW after his unit was forced to surrender to German forces in France in 1944.
Read Full Story on blogs.va.gov
