Aurora mandates COVID-19 vaccine or weekly testing for the virus for city employees
Megan Jones - Chicago Tribune
10/23/21
Unvaccinated employees for the city of Aurora have to receive a COVID-19 vaccine or submit to weekly testing for the virus starting Monday.
