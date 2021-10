Austin Riley's RBI single in the 9th gives the Atlanta Braves a 3-2 walk-off win against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 1 of the NLCS

Austin Riley homered and drove in the winning run with a single in the bottom of the ninth inning, lifting the Atlanta Braves to a 3-2 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 1 of the NL Championship Series on Saturday night.