Bashas' to sell to California company
Bashas' to sell to California company
staff report - White Mountain Independent
10/5/21
Bashas’ Family of Stores announced Friday that it has signed a definitive agreement to be acquired by Raley’s Holding Company, an independent regional grocer based in California.
Read Full Story on wmicentral.com
