Betty Lynn, 'Andy Griffith Show' cast member, dies at 95
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
DC Comics changes Superman’s motto, replaces ‘the American way’
Man with ties to extremist group sentenced on weapons charge
West Virginia vs. Baylor live stream, TV channel, start time, odds, how to watch college football
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Coal waste piles might be a bright spot in W.Va. economic future
Biden laughs off suggestion that he invite feuding senators Sanders and Manchin to White House
Two late goals lift #21 WVU men’s soccer to win
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Local opioid deaths up, but not at record levels
Coal waste piles might be a bright spot in W.Va. economic future
Biden laughs off suggestion that he invite feuding senators Sanders and Manchin to White House
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
WVU Sweeps Day Two Doubles
Michigan city is GRIDLOCKED by residents rushing to get free bottled water as lead contaminates tap
‘Golden Girls’ help young women transition to adulthood
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
City of Morgantown hosts Last Days of Summer concerts
Michigan city is GRIDLOCKED by residents rushing to get free bottled water as ...
Coal waste piles might be a bright spot in W.Va. economic future
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Betty Lynn, 'Andy Griffith Show' cast member, dies at 95
Patrick Phillips - Live 5 News on MSN.com
10/17/21
Join the Community
shares
Actress Betty Lynn, who portrayed the girlfriend of Don Knotts’ Deputy Barney Fife in “The Andy Griffith Show” died Saturday.
Read Full Story on live5news.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
South Carolina woman hands cashier a note that says a man is 'going to hurt her,' is found safe by police
Jill Biden makes unannounced trip to South Carolina to honor pastor
Jill Biden surprises South Carolina 'prayer partner'
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL