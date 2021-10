Without further ado and humiliation, let’s take a quick look at the Fighting Illini or as I like to call them, the Fighting Brad Underwoods. Head coach: Brad Underwood (fifth season) 2020-21 record: 24-7 (16-4) Season finish: NCAA Tournament Round of 32 loss to Loyola Chicago What comes back: The Fighting Illini will lose one of the top players in the conference in Ayo Dosunmu,