Bill Cosby Accuser Lili Bernard Sues in NJ Civil Court, Alleging Rape
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
Jay Greeson: 5-at-10: Flop 4 picks, both sides of the journalism conversation, Rushmore of Sid
MacroHealth Inks Partnership with Providence Health Plan to Provide Expanded National Healthcare Coverage
Death Cab for Cutie unveil 20th anniversary reissue of The Photo Album
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
LISTEN: Washington, Kansas City Ripe for Shootout
Trent Brown Throws Shade at Raiders, Get Demolished by Fans
Thoughts on the Anchor Bowl, tennis and Lou Holtz
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Nurses Are Quitting in Droves, but Schools Report Higher Program Enrollment
Canadian city becomes first to heat buildings through Bitcoin mining
Seahawks pick Washington State OT Abraham Lucas in 3-round 2022 mock draft
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Nurses Are Quitting in Droves, but Schools Report Higher Program Enrollment
Canadian city becomes first to heat buildings through Bitcoin mining
Washington State Could Fire Thousands of Employees as Inslee's Vaccine Deadline Looms
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
'We feel invisible': Washington Football Team employees experienced decades of abuse, sexual harassment
IATSE’s Labor Push Is Part of Broader Worker Struggle Across U.S.
WFT's Jason Wright Apologizes for 'Short Notice' of Sean Taylor Jersey Retirement
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Bill Cosby Accuser Lili Bernard Sues in NJ Civil Court, Alleging Rape
Rudy Chinchilla - NBC New York
10/14/21
Join the Community
shares
One of Bill Cosby’s accusers is now suing him in New Jersey civil court, months after Pennsylvania’s high court threw out his sexual assault conviction on a technicality.
Read Full Story on nbcphiladelphia.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Drake links up with rising New England Revolution star after Canadian national team win
Yankees' offseason overhaul begins as three coaches dismissed from Aaron Boone's staff
Indian team's new jersey showcased at Burj Khalifa
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL