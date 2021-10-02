Billy Kelley sworn in as Gulfport Fire Chief
Billy Kelley sworn in as Gulfport Fire Chief
Andrés Fuentes - Hattiesburg-Laurel WDAM-TV on MSN.com
10/2/21
The veteran firefighter says he is ready to grow the Gulfport Fire Department, and he's not afraid of testing new ideas.
