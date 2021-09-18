Bishop Gorman collapses in final minute of stunning Arizona loss
Bishop Gorman collapses in final minute of stunning Arizona loss
Jason Orts - Las Vegas Review-Journal
9/18/21
Bishop Gorman, ranked seventh in the nation by USA Today, allowed 18 consecutive points in the final 1:05 and lost to 24th-ranked Hamilton on Friday in Chandler, Arizona.
Read Full Story on reviewjournal.com
