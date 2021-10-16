Bob Hope's WWII letters from USO tours reveal laughter and sorrow alike
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Mayor Perkins urges community to sign up for Love Shreveport city-wide cleanup
In redistricting, Louisiana lawmakers must prioritize people over politics
CMT INTERVIEW: Willie Jones On “Get Low, Get High” And Bringing Major League Baseball To Music City
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Louisiana shooting: At least one dead and multiple injured at campus homecoming
What's behind Louisiana's teacher shortage? Fewer entering teacher prep programs
TUPATALK: Jerry Shipp's life an example of how perseverance, dreams can create a destiny
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Louisiana shooting: At least one dead and multiple injured at campus homecoming
Shreveport Times Athlete of the Week 7 ballot features 10 area athletes
1 dead, several injured in second shooting at Grambling State University
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
10 Shreveport-Bossier athletes on Shreveport Times Week 7 football poll
Shreveport non-profit hopes to teach kids life lessons, lessen crime involving juveniles
Chilly mornings and pleasant afternoons to continue
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Bob Hope's WWII letters from USO tours reveal laughter and sorrow alike
Dennis McCarthy - Los Angeles Daily News
10/16/21
Join the Community
shares
Comedian Bob Hope was a trouper when it came to entertaining troops during his World War II USO tours, but the up-front laughs hid his tears after the shows.
Read Full Story on dailynews.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Jersey Shore's Sammi 'Sweetheart' Giancola shows off abs in crop top after dropping a hint about returning to MTV show
Nicki Minaj & Kenneth Petty Make Rare Outing With Son 'Papa Bear', 1, Leaving New Jersey Studio — Photo
NJ law enforcement leaders honor officers, including Roberts, who died during pandemic
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL