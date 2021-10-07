Box Elder population growth brings more businesses and facilities to town
Box Elder population growth brings more businesses and facilities to town
Sydney Thorson - KELOLAND News
10/7/21
shares
With the influx of people moving to the city of Box Elder, more businesses and facilities are also coming to town. One of those will be a Monument Health Urgent Care.
Read Full Story on keloland.com
