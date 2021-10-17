Breece Hall leads Iowa State in 33-20 win over Kansas State
Breece Hall leads Iowa State in 33-20 win over Kansas State
Ellen Terhune - KWCH
10/17/21
Former Northwest Grizzly Breece Hall puts up career high 197 yards and two touchdowns to lead Iowa State to a 33-20 win over Kansas State Saturday in Manhattan
Read Full Story on kwch.com
