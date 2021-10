Broadway is back, and for these performers from Maine, it's better than ever

Broadway is back, and Mainers are in the thick of it. Windham’s Robyn Hurder is tearing it up as Nini in her Tony-nominated performance in the Tony-winning best musical “Moulin Rouge: The Musical.” Meg Doherty of Steep Falls is back as a company member in “Wicked” after her long-awaited Broadway debut was cut short because of the pandemic.