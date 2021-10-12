'Burgers And Brew Week 2021' Kicks Off In Newark
'Burgers And Brew Week 2021' Kicks Off In Newark
Eric Kiefer - Patch
10/12/21
Organizers hope to spotlight Black-owned restaurants and breweries in the city. They'll also be raising funds for coronavirus relief.
