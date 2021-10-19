Business 2 Business Showcase held in Waterville
Business 2 Business Showcase held in Waterville
Spencer Roberts - WABI on MSN.com
10/19/21
The Mid-Maine Chamber of Commerce hosted their annual Business 2 Business Showcase Tuesday in Waterville at the new Harold Alfond Athletics and Recreation Center on the Colby College campus.
Read Full Story on wabi.tv
