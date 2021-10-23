California is 2nd toughest place in U.S. to find a job
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
County Council seeks applicants for county-recommended position on library board
Oregon-based artist makes ‘disappearing’ sculptures inspired by physics
The Washington Outdoors Report: Hunters and wildlife are losing out to off-road vehicles
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Songer to FBI: ‘Stay out of our county’
County Council seeks applicants for county-recommended position on library board
Oregon-based artist makes ‘disappearing’ sculptures inspired by physics
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
California is 2nd toughest place in U.S. to find a job
Jonathan Lansner - Mercury News
10/23/21
Join the Community
shares
California had 1.1 million job openings — largest number among the states — but also 1.43 million officially unemployed, also No. 1 nationally.
Read Full Story on ocregister.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Jimmy Garoppolo Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - San Francisco vs. Indianapolis
Deebo Samuel Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - San Francisco vs. Indianapolis
San Jose Woman Killed By Stray Bullet In Mexican Drug Gang Shootout
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL