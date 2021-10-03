Carmel's Kole Mathison wins state preview in night cross-country meet
Carmel's Kole Mathison wins state preview in night cross-country meet
David Woods - Indianapolis Star on MSN.com
10/3/21
Join the Community
shares
Carmel junior Kole Mathison ran to an emphatic victory late Saturday night in the Nike XC Town Twilight cross-country meet at Terre Haute.
Read Full Story on indystar.com
