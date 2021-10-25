Cedar Rapids to host 2022 Men's and Women's National Curling Championships
[]
Cedar Rapids to host 2022 Men's and Women's National Curling Championships
KCRG Staff - ABC Kcrg 9 on MSN.com
10/25/21
The nation’s top men’s and women’s curling teams will compete for the national title in the Hawkeye State for the very first time at the ImOn Ice arena.
Read Full Story on kcrg.com
