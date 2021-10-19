"Celebration Gator" float of Louisiana to appear in 95th annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
"Celebration Gator" float of Louisiana to appear in 95th annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
Chelsea Monae Williams - My ArkLaMiss
10/19/21
The 95th annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is on the horizon and the Louisiana will debut its own float called “Celebration Gator”.
Read Full Story on myarklamiss.com
