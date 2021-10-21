Centara formally launches first hotel property in UAE
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
U.S. hotel results for week ending 25 September
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Sheffield DB Mark Joseph is leading the state in interceptions. Why do teams still throw his way?
Straight for the basket: Disc golf course will open soon in Cherokee
‘I was not impersonating a police officer’: Man denies Hendersonville allegations
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Hendersonville City Council election: Debbie Roundtree
The Jason Foundation Announces New Training Opportunities
WCCA to open center for Head Start, pre-k programs in Hendersonville
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
STR Reports U.S. Hotel Occupancy Reached Its Highest Level Since Mid-August for the Week Ending October 16th
Area schools set for dual tennis tourney
Hendersonville City Council election: Debbie Roundtree
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
SEC Weekly Honors: Jarel Dillard, Mona McSharry Lead Honorees
Hendersonville to celebrate Arbor Day at Sullivan Park
Festivals, frights and hikes in Sumner County: Here are some ideas for fall fun
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Centara formally launches first hotel property in UAE
Bangkok Post Public Company Limited - Bangkok Post
10/21/21
Join the Community
shares
Centara Hotels & Resorts celebrated the grand opening of the Centara Mirage Beach Resort Dubai with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
Read Full Story on bangkokpost.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Airbus Defence And Space Recognizes Amprius With The 2021 Innovative Supplier Of The Year Award
Masters of Soul is bringing Motown to Fremont while 'Hamilton' is returning to Omaha
EXCLUSIVE: Theresa Thibodeau returning to Nebraska governor's race
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL