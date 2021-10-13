Charlene M. Lee
Charlene M. Lee
@theaenews - The Altamont Enterprise
10/13/21
BERNE — Charlene M. Lee, who was passionate about her family, died on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021 at St. Peter’s Hospital in Albany. She was 85. She was born on June 3, 1936 in Schoharie to the late Willard and Mabel Berner Hotaling.
Read Full Story on altamontenterprise.com
