Christensen's fried chicken restaurant announces opening date
Kathy Hanrahan - WRAL
10/26/21
Award-winning chef Ashley Christensen will open her first fast-casual chicken restaurant on Saturday, Oct. 30, in Raleigh.
Read Full Story on wral.com
