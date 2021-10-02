Chuck Haga: Missing women cases are tragic, but show that disparity in coverage still exists
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
Red Sox rally in 9th, on brink of clinching wild-card berth
State Senate president: Sports betting not high on list of priorities for fall session
Merck spends $11.5B for Acceleron, possible blockbuster drug
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Massachusetts planning to spend ‘some’ ARPA money by Thanksgiving
Powerball jackpot still at play with $670 million at stake in lottery
In our community: Dinner for Taunton Civic Chorus, Oct. events at Taunton Public library
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
What Are The Legislative Hurdles For Same-Day Voter Registration In Massachusetts?
Lexington at Large: Comprehensive Plan process continues
“Last year was about understanding what we were dealing with, and we learned indispensable lessons.”
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
What Are The Legislative Hurdles For Same-Day Voter Registration In Massachusetts?
Local briefs: Fall festivals scheduled across South Shore, election season approaches
Amazon’s Erratic Grocery Efforts Continue With Rumored Amazon Fresh Expansion
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
MIT cancels geophysicist’s lecture after woke ‘Twitter mob’ outrage
Kilroy is here again: What you need to know about Quincy's Kilroy Square
Lucas: Biden presidency losing credibility with lies on Afghanistan
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Chuck Haga: Missing women cases are tragic, but show that disparity in coverage still exists
Chuck Haga: Missing women cases are tragic, but show that disparity in coverage still exists - Grand Forks Herald
10/2/21
Join the Community
shares
When 19-year-old Russell Turcotte disappeared in 2002, there were no mass searches, no breaking news on national TV.
Read Full Story on grandforksherald.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Vaccine for rabbits approved in North Dakota
Why North Dakota-based Alerus Is Betting Big on Minnesota
North Dakota's coronavirus risk level raised to severe; Sanford COVID-19 inpatient numbers rise
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL