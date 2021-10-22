Cincinnati children battling challenges to zoom around in 'supercars' this weekend
Cincinnati children battling challenges to zoom around in 'supercars' this weekend
WLWT Digital Staff - WLWT on MSN.com
10/22/21
Join the Community
shares
Greater Cincinnati children battling challenges and illnesses will get to feel like a superhero for a day as they zoom around in supercars this weekend.
Read Full Story on wlwt.com
